NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the winner of the Human Capital Management category in Ventana Research's 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. This award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.
pandoIQ is the first programmatic recruiting platform that continuously reviews and optimizes job performance. Through automation and self-learning, pandoIQ helps organizations source great talent while dynamically allocating budget to increase ROI and decrease recruitment marketing spend. Leveraging a vast network of top recruiting sites and intelligent algorithms, pandoIQ ensures jobs get seen by the right candidates in the right place at the right time.
The prestigious Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide, backed by market research and analyst expertise. These awards identify the technologies that have the most striking impact in their respective markets across business and IT. As part of the scoring process and methodology, Ventana Research analysts examine the submissions for not just the innovative technology approach, but also how it applies to people, processes, information and technology, the best practices it supports, the degree of team involvement and the technologies, business impact and value.
"pandoIQ from PandoLogic is a very innovative technology for ensuring that the optimal job board is automatically utilized for each job posting," says Steve Goldberg, VP and Research Director of Human Capital Management at Ventana Research. "This results in both major cost savings for staffing departments and in candidates who are a much better fit. Our digital innovation awards place a heavy emphasis on both innovation and real-world impact, and pandoIQ stood out the most on both of these dimensions. It's exciting to see AI/ML being brought to bear in HCM in such a concrete way."
PandoLogic President and CEO, Terry Baker, commented, "Our AI-powered pandoIQ programmatic recruiting platform is integral to successful digital business transformation and better recruiting outcomes. It's an honor to have its value recognized by the industry experts at Ventana Research."
pandoIQ was also recently named the Best Human Capital Management Solution of 2021 by the annual SIIA CODiE Awards, which recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.
About PandoLogic
PandoLogic is the leading programmatic job advertising and vendor management platform in North America. Referred to as the "best-kept secret in HR," its programmatic job advertising platform, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs while maximizing recruitment ad spend. Evaluating 100T job data points and making 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates on the right sites at the right time for the right price via a single performance-based platform.
Hire Intelligence means one vendor, one source of truth, lower costs and better results. Learn more at pandologic.com.
# # #
Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.
Media Contacts:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group for PandoLogic
+1-732-706-0123, ext. 703
Media Contact
Kate Achille, PandoLogic, 732-706-0123, kate@devonpr.com
SOURCE PandoLogic