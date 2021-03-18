LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convoso, innovator in outbound contact center software, will participate on a discussion panel about a top issue for call centers in 2021: Blocked calls and calls flagged as a spam risk. The session, "Why aren't your calls getting through and what can you do about it?", will be moderated by LeadsCouncil Executive Director Rob Seaver. Speakers include regulatory compliance attorney Michele Shuster (Partner, Mac Murray & Shuster, LLP) and Convoso Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder Bobby Hakimi. The audience of primarily call center operators and performance marketing professionals can attend the discussion at 10:15am ET, Monday March 22 in the Main Hall of the Hyatt Regency at the upcoming Lead Generation World March 22-23 in Orlando, Florida.
The discussion will focus on how outbound call center owners and managers can be more competitive and boost ROI in a rapidly changing and increasingly regulated industry. The participants will share best practices for smart tools and strategies that support legal customer acquisition methods and effective outreach to TCPA compliant leads.
"Sales and lead generation teams are having a harder time getting through to potential customers," said Bobby Hakimi, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of Convoso. "We're talking about prospects that have consented to be contacted by businesses that have valid reasons for doing so. An outbound call center needs to understand the different factors that can determine whether or not calls are getting flagged and/or blocked. But it's a multi-faceted issue, so before we can talk about solutions, we have to look at what's causing the problem. That's what Michele and I will be talking about with Rob Seaver at the conference."
More information about the issue of call blocking and flagging, read this article in the series on 2021 outbound call center trends.
"There's so much that's evolving in the lead gen world today," said Rob Seaver, Executive Director of LeadsCouncil. "Changing consumer behaviors and preferences, new and ever-changing compliance regulations, and technology developments. With all these transformations, it's a challenge for call center managers and owners to drive their operations to peak performance. I'm looking forward to delving into our discussion topic on how to overcome the challenges with the panel."
The Convoso team will be talking with conference attendees at Booth 30/32. Related topics around improving contact center performance can be found on the Company's blog.
About Convoso
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. The solution couples the power of an advanced cloud-based dialer with support of a dedicated product expert to drive customer success. Convoso is continuously innovating to help outbound call centers maximize profitability while supporting TCPA compliance.
About LeadsCouncil
LeadsCouncil is a lead generation association of vendors, buyers, and sellers that helps members adhere to industry best practices.
About Lead Generation World
Lead Generation World (LGW) is the home for lead generators, performance marketers, and the service providers that support their efforts. LGW brings together the brightest minds in the industry and those that want to improve their lead generation campaigns from creation to close. LGW's primary focus is to help Advertisers and Lead Buyers successfully navigate the lead generation ecosystem by providing highly targeted and insightful content alongside exclusive networking opportunities with companies that can support their efforts.
Media Contact
Lisa Leight, Convoso, 3104935472, press@convoso.com
SOURCE Convoso