ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Americans are having a major bandwidth issue – from overextended parents taking on multiple household roles to students and young professionals back home sharing WiFi – everything is stretched to the max. Panera is here to help you power through these tough times. Starting on September 10 at 10 AM ET, the first 2,020 people who sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription will not only receive a free month of coffee—Panera will also cover the cost of their WiFi for the month.*
For those who don't make the cutoff for free WiFi – Panera still has you covered. Anyone who signs up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription through the end of this week can still get free coffee for a month and as an extra treat, a free baked good to enjoy along with free parking lot and dining room WiFi. As one of the first restaurants to offer free Wi-Fi, Panera has now extended its Wi-Fi radius beyond the bakery-cafe doors, so people can pick up coffee for Curbside pick-up and catch the break that parents so desperately need.
"Kids are going back to school in-person and virtually across the country, and once again parents are taking on more work and stress than ever before," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer for Panera Bread. "Panera's free, unlimited, premium coffee can help get you through the day, and the added bonus of Panera's Wi-Fi enabled parking lots and Curbside pick-up can give you a few minutes to recharge and a quick meal solution. "
Panera launched the MyPanera+ unlimited coffee subscription in March, eliminating the price barrier and false choices between premium coffee and delicious food. Guests can get any size, any flavor once every two hours with unlimited refills in the bakery-cafe for just $8.99/month plus tax. That means plenty of coffee to pair with your favorite bagel, sandwich or afternoon sweet treat. Panera is the first national restaurant company to offer an unlimited subscription for premium hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea.
To sign up for the Panera Coffee Subscription and for a chance to get a chance for free WiFi, visit www.PaneraBread.com/bandwidth.
*Must be a MyPanera member and 18 years of age or older to subscribe. New subscribers only. Must sign up between 9/10 – 9/13/2020 ("Promotion Period") to be eligible for free month of coffee. Must be one of the first 2020 new subscribers during the Promotion Period to receive a free month of wifi. Free wifi will be provided to eligible subscribers in the form of a $75 Visa® gift card fulfilled by Incomm, a third party vendor of Panera. Free baked good is an individual bakery item with a maximum value of $5.27. Other restrictions apply. Visit panerabread.com/bandwidth for complete promotion and coffee subscription terms and conditions.
About Panera Bread
Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.
So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No shortcuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.
These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.
We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.
As of June 30, 2020, there were 2,128 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).
