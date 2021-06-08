EAGAN, Minn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today a technology integration with FeeX, a leading fintech solution that allows advisors to trade, manage, and bill on held away accounts through a single platform without triggering custody.
As part of this innovative partnership and data feed, advisors using both platforms will be able to see held away data in Panoramix, which will be incorporated into performance reporting and billing for the client. As a result of the data feed, Panoramix can not only show performance and aggregated reports but also bill on those accounts.
"We have heard from advisors about the importance of managing held away assets, so integration with FeeX became a priority," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "Advisors can now manage and trade held away accounts through FeeX and receive all the integrated portfolio data through our feed, which benefits our mutual clients."
This new data feed between Panoramix and FeeX provides Panoramix users with visibility into the held-away assets managed through the FeeX platform, enabling users to easily integrate those into household performance reports. A key benefit is that advisors can also bill on those held away assets, creating new revenue streams.
"FeeX enables advisors to actively manage and trade their clients' held away accounts - often clients' largest assets," states Yoav Zurel, Founder and CEO, FeeX. "Studies show that professionally managed 401k's outperform self-directed ones by 3.32%, net of fees. The additional wealth creation has a significant impact on retirement planning and unlocks better outcomes for clients and advisors alike.
The integration with Panoramix is just one more step towards providing better outcomes for clients and allows advisors to provide a better, more valuable service."
"We have worked with dozens of technology vendors and the initial data feed setup was one of the quickest and easiest to do, based on FeeX's advanced technology and we look forward to working with FeeX going forward," said Hastings.
Panoramix and FeeX will be hosting a joint webinar on June 15th at 12:00 pm central time. Please sign up here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5333503722700525580
About Panoramix
Panoramix was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. For more information on Panoramix, log onto http://www.panoramixfinancial.com.
About FeeX
FeeX is revolutionizing wealth management by making it possible for financial advisors to actively manage 401(k) and other held away accounts. The FeeX solution empowers advisors to offer comprehensive, holistic services to their end clients, and enables end clients to rest assured that the entirety of their portfolios are purposely directed. FeeX clients range from Fortune 100 financial services firms and large independent broker dealers, to small independent RIA's and advisory firms. Learn more at FeeX.com.
