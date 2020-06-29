EAGAN, Minn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramix announces for the third consecutive year it earned Finalist designations in the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, this time in record numbers. For the 2020 awards, Panoramix appears as a finalist in four categories, the second most number amongst all technology providers, and a record for the RIA performance and billing solution provider.
The awards for which Panoramix earned finalist slots follow.
- Compliance for enhancements to its Schedule 13F reporting capabilities.
- Portfolio Management, Accounting, and Performance Reporting for implementation of an advisory-wide dashboard to ensure that client required minimum distributions (RMDs) are on track.
- Cybersecurity for a unique and cost-effective method of supporting two factor authentication through three different delivery channels.
- Chief Technology Officer of the year, Chris Hastings, also CEO.
"We're thrilled," said Hastings, "to appear in four diverse categories. We didn't anticipate such overwhelming recognition of our efforts this year. We cannot wait to host our own watch party for the September awards."
"The Schedule 13F enhancements and RMD dashboard are very important," said Hastings. "Both save advisors tremendous time and expense while offering peace of mind that a technology partner is doing the heavy lifting for them." The Schedule 13F reporting process removes all the guesswork, preparing a file for direct import to EDGAR, the SEC's compliance tool, with zero excess data. "If an advisor is paying a third-party reviewer for this service, Panoramix eliminates that cost," said Hastings. "Those costs can be substantial."
The RMD dashboard provides both advisory-wide and client-level views of required withdrawals for all types of retirement accounts, helping advisors help their clients comply with IRS requirements.
"That last one is a reflection of our talented group of highly dedicated programmers and support staff," said Hastings. "Everyone sets aside traditional job roles to handle whatever needs doing as the needs arise. Any success I have as 'CTO' results from them."
The 2020 Wealthies live-stream Virtual Award Ceremony originates from Las Vegas on September 10th. Additional information is at https://informaconnect.com/wealthmanagementcom-2020-industry-awards/categories-and-criteria/. Wealthies awarded by WealthManagement.com.
About Panoramix
Sapphire Software Services, developers of Panoramix and founded in 2003, builds custom software and business-to-business applications for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix is a portfolio management platform for single and multi-custodial financial advisors. For more information on Panoramix, visit www.panoramixfinancial.com.
