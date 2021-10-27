EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an award-winning advisor technology platform, announced today the availability of "Panoramix Pro," an enhanced hybrid solution that provides added functionality for advisors looking for basic financial planning, trading, and better GIPS compliance components included with their core reporting and billing technology. By bringing together all these components into one unified system, advisors gain powerful efficiencies by using a streamlined technology solution.
These new features in Panoramix Pro provide basic levels of functionality needed to support advisors in their traditional work with clients. Panoramix Pro retains the many existing and deep integrations of Panoramix with category leading trading, financial planning and compliance applications that advisors use for more sophisticated and complex client situations.
"We've heard many advisors tell us that they are interested in one system that works for most of their clients rather trying to cobble together multiple stand-alone applications. More often than not, they don't need all of the capabilities of those systems and they don't always integrate well together," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "Panoramix Pro introduces a fantastic hybrid solution, bringing the efficiencies that arise from one, unified system together with the functionality they need to deliver advisory services for the majority of their client base."
Panoramix invested nearly a year in building out these new goal-tracking, trading and compliance tools. Specifically, the three new areas in Panoramix Pro include the following.
Panoramix Pro – Goal tracking
- Easily enter data points to calculate and display goal results, enabling point in time analytics to answer "how am I doing" questions
- Develop Monte Carlo simulations to derive results for important client questions, such as "How confident am I in taking out various amounts each month in retirement? How long will my money last?"
- Quickly run "what if?" scenarios on goals and determine results instantly
- Provide elegant graphic displays with intuitive and clear results
Panoramix Pro – Trading
- Generate bulk and regular trading files for all custodians
- Leverage powerful search results for making trading decisions at account and model-level categories
- Determine allocation drift between models and actual holdings to determine and generate trades
- Create buy and sell lists to bring accounts in line with model percentages
- "Right-click" rebalancing and cash distribution enables one click trade lists automatically to custodians
Panoramix Pro – Composites for improved GIPS Compliance
- Ability to track when an account moves from one Model to another
- Report accurately for Time Weighted rate of return calculations during the time accounts were in a specific model
- Track composites over time through performance data mining tool
- Set investment minimums by account for composite reporting
"Combined with our consistently ranking #1 for customer service in the annual T3 Advisor Technology Survey, our new features in Panoramix Pro, and our competitive price points; we are definitely the best value in the industry," said Hastings. "We look forward to continuing to invest in the platform to make it even more valuable and useful to advisors and their clients."
About Panoramix
Panoramix™ was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix is an award-winning software tool for portfolio management for financial advisors, with a focus on providing multi-custodial performance reporting and client billing. For more information on Panoramix connect with us at http://www.PanoramixFinancial.com.
