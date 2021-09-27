EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, today announces a data exchange integration with my529.org, the highly rated college savings plan for the state of Utah. Saving For College, an independent ratings firm, uses a five-graduation-cap scale (similar to five stars) to rate various 529 plans in the country and my529 consistently rates five caps for both Utah residents and non-residents alike. my529 is one of the few to earn that distinction.
As part of this innovative partnership and data feed, financial advisors may access the latest my529 plan information directly from Panoramix without relying on an aggregation service, making for a cleaner, more detailed, and less expensive solution for advisory firms. Advisors are now able to directly bill on these assets, include them in performance reporting, and manage the accounts via my529.org, all through one seamless integration.
"A number of our advisors have clients with 529 savings invested with my529.org and this new interface gives those advisors unprecedented access to those accounts for not only billing and performance, but for risk metrics, performance analytics, and more," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "Advisors now have a more holistic view of their clients' investments and can offer more in-depth conversations regarding their specific college savings goals."
This new direct data feed between Panoramix and my529 provides Panoramix users with visibility into the held-away assets managed through the my529 platform, enabling users to easily integrate those into household performance reports. A key benefit is that advisors can also bill on those held away assets, creating new revenue streams.
"It was a great collaboration effort between Panoramix and my529 on this integration effort. The initial data feed setup ran quickly and smoothly right from the start and the setup process for the advisor is exceptionally straight forward, with intuitive setup tooling available via web browsers. We look forward to working with my529 going forward," said Hastings.
In the future, the my529 and Panoramix plan joint marketing endeavors and an educational series for financial advisors, including at least one fall webinar to be announced shortly.
About Panoramix
Panoramix™ was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix is an award-winning software tool for portfolio management for financial advisors, with a focus on providing multi-custodial performance reporting and client billing. For more information on Panoramix connect with us at http://www.PanoramixFinancial.com.
