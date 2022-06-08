3rd year in a row innovative performance reporting and billing technology platform recognized in four categories for outstanding initiatives that enhance RIA businesses and foster advisor success
EAGAN, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today that the firm has been named a four-time Finalist in the 2022 wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Program, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Nearly 1,000 entries were received from 350 companies, a substantial increase from previous years.
"We are euphoric to continue our momentum of being recognized in multiple technology categories for our work on behalf of advisors in the industry's largest and most respected awards program!," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix.
A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized Panoramix for its flagship new product, "Panoramix Pro" in the highly competitive category of Portfolio Management and Performance Reporting. Panoramix Pro is an enhanced hybrid solution that provides added functionality for advisors looking for basic financial planning, trading, and better GIPS compliance components included with their core reporting and billing technology. By bringing together all of these components into one unified system, advisors gain powerful efficiencies by using a streamlined technology solution.
The judges also recognized Panoramix's "Streamlined Billing Enhancements" in the Workflow Automation Category, which simplifies many aspects of the billing process that promise to save advisors countless hours every billing cycle.
As part of its commitment to advisor success, Panoramix generates ongoing practice management content to help advisors and their businesses flourish; and for the fifth year in a row, Panoramix was named a finalist for its continued focus in The Thought Leadership category for its "Fun with ____" initiative, which is an educational and entertaining series of highly produced videos that break down various performance and billing topics into bite-sized pieces to enhance advisor understanding of complex issues.
Rounding out its Finalist recognitions, in the Client Portal category, Panoramix was named a finalist for its "Client Portal Permutation" which was a comprehensive re-write to create a new digital experience for clients.
"We are big supporters of programs such as the wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Program that recognize the great work the industry is doing to facilitate advisors' businesses and we congratulate all of the Finalists in this year's Program," said Hastings. "We are especially looking forward to the Gala Event in New York City on September 8, 2022 where the industry will gather together to celebrate these great initiatives from the great companies that make up the advisor community."
About Panoramix
Sapphire Software Services inc., a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003, developed Panoramix® for financial advisors 2013 and completes 16 planned releases per year to the product. Sapphire brings business applications to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix, its award-winning flagship software tool for portfolio management for financial advisors, focuses on providing multi-custodial performance reporting and client billing, with a wide-ranging additional feature set. Sapphire markets under the name Panoramix Financial. For more information on Panoramix connect with us at http://www.PanoramixFinancial.com.
Media Contact
Timothy Welsh, Nexus Strategy, LLC, 415-847-4874, media@panoramixfinancial.com
SOURCE Nexus Strategy, LLC