Innovative performance reporting and billing technology platform received the highest ranking across all categories – a 9.5 out of 10 – in the industry's largest software survey
EAGAN, Minn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today that the company earned the highest user satisfaction rating in the prestigious T3/Inside Information Software Survey*. Over 4,495 advisors weighed in on their technology usage and levels of satisfaction.
In the highly competitive portfolio management category, Panoramix beat out 20 other systems and platforms that were reviewed by advisors, with Panoramix scoring 9.5 on a 10-point scale for user satisfaction, an increase of more than half a point from 2021. Not only is the 9.5 score the highest in the portfolio management category, it is also the highest across all categories in the study.
"We place a strong focus on serving our clients at the highest levels and continue to invest in the Panoramix platform to constantly add new features and functionality at price-levels that our competitors simply can't match," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "Our continued success in the survey is a validating point for why we continue to be the best value in the industry."
According the study's authors,
We believe that any rating of 7.0 or above represents a high degree of user satisfaction, and any figure above 8.0 should be considered remarkable.
With a user satisfaction score of 9.5, Panoramix is a true positive outlier in the industry, showcasing the strong evolution of the platform, particularly with the recent launch of Panoramix Pro earlier this year.
Panoramix Pro is an enhanced hybrid solution that provides added functionality for advisors looking for basic financial planning, trading, and better GIPS compliance components included with their core reporting and billing technology. By bringing together all of these components into one unified system, advisors gain powerful efficiencies by using a streamlined technology solution.
"We have a corporate culture of listening to our advisor clients to ensure that we are consistently delivering high-quality technology solutions," said Hastings. "The results of the survey provide us with a tremendous validation of our approach and we look forward to continuing to innovate, expand and better serve our advisor clients."
*https://t3technologyhub.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022_T3_Inside-Information_Tech-Survey-Presentation_Veres-and-Bruckenstein_May-2-2022.pdf
About Panoramix
Sapphire Software Services inc., a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003, developed Panoramix® for financial advisors 2013 and completes 16 planned releases per year to the product. Sapphire brings business applications to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix, its award-winning flagship software tool for portfolio management for financial advisors, focuses on providing multi-custodial performance reporting and client billing, with a wide-ranging additional feature set. Sapphire markets under the name Panoramix Financial. For more information on Panoramix connect with us at http://www.PanoramixFinancial.com.
