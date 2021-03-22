EAGAN, Minn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today that the company was rated the highest in user satisfaction in the prestigious T3/Inside Information Software Survey. Over 5,250 advisors weighed in on their technology usage and levels of satisfaction.
In the highly competitive portfolio management category, Panoramix beat out 27 other systems and platforms that were reviewed by advisors, with Panoramix scoring 8.98 on a 10-point scale for user satisfaction, an increase of 0.14 from 2020.
"Our continued success in the survey is a validating point for why we are the best value in the industry," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "We focus on the key aspects that advisors need the most: the right functionality for the right price, along with a service commitment that is unparalleled in the industry."
According to the report:
Panoramix…posted a category-leading 8.98 user rating, one of the highest ever collected in this survey. This is the third consecutive year that Panoramix earned the highest rankings in its category, and it illustrates one of the themes of this survey over the years: sometimes the firms that aren't getting the most attention, or have the highest marketing budget, are quietly offering more value than the more popular competitors.
Panoramix's success has been attributed to being able to leverage an innovative approach to data management through optimized algorithms, AI and automated workflows to be able to provide what advisors need at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, Panoramix continues to push out integrations with the industry's leading software and custodial platforms, including the most recent with Schwab Advisor Center, as well as constantly improve the platform with 16 product releases, just in the past year.
"The results of the survey provide us with a tremendous motivation to continue to innovate, expand and better serve our advisor clients," said Hastings. "We are grateful to the industry's reaction and look forward to supporting advisors and help them run even better businesses."
About Panoramix
Panoramix was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. For more information on Panoramix, log onto http://www.panoramixfinancial.com.
