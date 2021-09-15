EAGAN, Minn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today the firm's recognition for its outstanding work related to assessing and reducing their overall carbon footprint in the prestigious wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards Program. Panoramix, a perennial award finalist in multiple categories since the awards inception, held finalist designations in four categories this year. Its carbon footprint reduction initiative represents the company's first win.
A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized Panoramix for its winning initiative, "ScopeX Green House Gas Emissions Analysis", in the Technology Providers – Corporate Social Responsibility category. This company-wide initiative began with a look at Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and quickly expanded the analysis to look at Scope 3 and Scope X. The study found that the firm is in a global leadership position with Scope 1 and 2 emissions of under one metric ton per employee. This compares to international peer-released results of over two metric tons per employee.
"When we first undertook this effort, we initially wondered how we would compare to other FinTech firms," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "After months of data gathering and analysis, the results showcased how our approach to sustainability was working, providing us with results that we are proud of, and which make us a clear choice for advisors who are ESG-conscious and aspire to working with high ESG-performing technology partners."
In addition to the Corporate Social Responsibility category, Panoramix held finalist nominations in three other categories: Thought Leadership, for the Spotlight Video Series which offers in-depth coverage of topics important to financial advisors; Workflow Automation, for the development of asynchronous processing of long running tasks in Panoramix; and Document Management, for the significant enhancements to the Panoramix document-as-data suite of tools.
"We are extremely honored and proud of this industry recognition," said Hastings. "It is extremely gratifying to see how our sustainability efforts are helping reduce our impact on the environment and receiving this prestigious award makes it more than worthwhile. We look forward to continuing to invest in the key initiatives that make us a leader not only in our industry, but also in the world as good corporate citizens."
The awards were presented at a black-tie event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 9th. The event, which was also streamed live to hundreds of virtual attendees, marked the return to in person presentations after last year's 100% virtual ceremony.
About Panoramix
Panoramix™ was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix is an award-winning software tool for portfolio management for financial advisors, with a focus on providing multi-custodial performance reporting and client billing. For more information on Panoramix connect with us at http://www.PanoramixFinancial.com.
