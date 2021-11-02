NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PanTech Design is pleased to announce Adapt Energy® as the exclusive home energy solution for Crestron HomeTM control systems. Adapt Energy will also become the first certified Crestron Integrated Partner solution for home energy management.
Adapt Energy debuted at Solar Power International® and CEDIA Expo® in 2018. It provides innovative home energy management features such as automated circuit breaker control, energy monitoring, grid loss detection, severe weather alerts, custom energy management, and full integration with home automation control systems. The first solution of its kind, Adapt Energy quickly gained popularity in both the home energy and home automation markets. And now, integrating with Crestron Home, Adapt Energy makes home energy management more accessible and provides a complete and rich energy automation solution for Crestron Home end users.
Troy Morgan, CEO and founder of PanTech Design commented, "We are so proud to partner with Crestron to integrate the Adapt Energy ecosystem with Crestron Home. I believe this is a natural progression of the Energy Industry and the Home Automation Industry, coming together to enhance the lifestyles of the Crestron Home end user. It is truly exciting to live in a home that automates and manages its own energy use and now it's even easier to implement with Crestron Home."
Crestron Home unlocks the full potential of the Crestron smart home. It's the complete package for any size project, delivering a simpler, smarter user experience for homeowners, remarkably fast configuration and deployment for integrators, and the confidence that comes with renowned, best-in-class Crestron hardware. And now with Adapt Energy integration, Crestron Home extends its reach to the home energy market.
John Clancy, Executive Vice President of Residential for Crestron added, "Home energy management is a growing market and represents tremendous value to home owners. We believe it is a natural fit for the custom integration space. So, we are very excited about bringing energy management into the Crestron Home ecosystem. And Adapt Energy is the ideal solution. Designed by long-time partners, PanTech Design, it provides a wealth of capabilities for Crestron Home systems and new opportunities for our Crestron Technology Partners."
Adapt Energy also provides additional partner integrations into Crestron Home. These powerful energy solutions can integrate with Crestron Home, through the Adapt Energy system, providing an even richer energy management experience. Key Adapt Energy partners include the innovative energy monitoring system, Curb®, and sonnen®, a global leader and developer of safe, long-lasting and intelligent ecoLinxTM home battery systems.
"PanTech Design and Adapt Energy are serving as the bridge between two distinct industries – CI and energy/renewable resource management," remarked Blake Richetta, CEO of sonnen, Inc. "Crestron is leading innovations in home and building automation and sonnen is a global leader in intelligent residential energy storage systems and solar energy management. Adapt Energy integration enables the synergy between sonnen and Crestron that has the potential to unlock tremendous value for both industries and serve as an example for future collaboration between home automation providers, energy technology companies and customers."
PanTech Design and Crestron will launch and demonstrate the Adapt Energy and Crestron Home integration via a live broadcast event across multiple online platforms on November 11, 2021 at 1:00pm CDT. Please, visit http://www.pantechdesign.com/energycomeshome for more information and broadcast location links.
PanTech Design is a veteran software development firm specializing in residential automation systems and is the creator of Adapt for Crestron and Adapt Energy. For more information, please visit http://www.pantechdesign.com.
Crestron is the world's leading innovator and manufacturer of advanced control and automation systems for the office, campus, and home, reinventing the way people live and work. With integrated solutions to monitor, manage, and control audio, video, and lighting, shades, and climate, Crestron streamlines technology to improve the quality of life for people in corporate boardrooms, conference rooms, classrooms, hotel rooms, auditoriums, and in their homes. Crestron's leadership stems from its dedicated people who are committed to providing the best products, programs, and services in the industry. http://www.crestron.com
sonnen is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized and networked energy technologies. We are one of the fastest growing energy tech companies and we've received many internationally recognized awards including for our innovative virtual power plant. Our products and services are used by the sonnen Community, a collection of visionaries around the world who share our vision of clean and affordable energy for everyone. We have offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its Renewables and Energy Solutions division. Learn more at: sonnenusa.com
