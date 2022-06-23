Pantera Tools, the construction software platform known for its customized bid management system, has been selected as the Cover Story of the Year by Enterprise Viewpoint Magazine.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pantera Tools, the construction software platform known for its customized bid management system, has been selected as the Cover Story of the Year by Enterprise Viewpoint Magazine. Over the past few years, the construction software industry has been flooded with new apps, software, and widgets intended to improve construction, making the process more complex and frustrating for contractors. Many products are challenging to learn and require high-cost commitments. However, Pantera works with organizations globally and is scalable enough to provide competitive advantages for the largest multinational retailers, billion-dollar general contractors, to even the local plumber down the street.
"We're excited to be named one of the top companies providing innovative construction solutions that will disrupt the current market trends.", DeWayne Adamson, Founder and CEO of Pantera Tools, states.
Pantera Tools white-labels its product to match customers' websites and brands, unlike other construction software platforms on the market. The company offers a complete, intuitive product for all types and sizes of commercial construction projects. "Not only does Pantera offer its solutions at a fraction of competitors' price, but we also provide an unmatched quality in our customer service," said Adamson.
To read more, visit: https://enterpriseviewpoint.com/pantera-tools-connect-bid-win/
ABOUT PANTERA TOOLS
Pantera Global Technology, formed in 2009 by construction and technology veteran DeWayne Adamson, is a leading provider of powerful bid, project, and risk management software for the Construction Industry. For more information, please visit http://www.panteratools.com
###
Media Contact
DeWayne Adamson, Pantera Tools, 1 (480) 433-3480, dewayne.adamson@panteratools.com
SOURCE Pantera Tools