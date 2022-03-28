Hybrid Multi-Cloud Data Management Expert Honored for Value and Support of the IT Channel
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Panzura is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond to help push growth and competitive advantage.
The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field for firms looking to identify the best fit and the most rewarding partner experience, and provides crucial insight into vendor strengths.
"Together with our channel partners, we help companies move fast toward digital transformation by accelerating multi-cloud orchestration and data management. With faster time-to-value for hybrid multi-cloud deployments, tightly aligned sales and support, and a world-class customer experience, you're in expert hands with Panzura and our distinguished resellers around the world," said Brian Brogan, vice president of global channel sales at Panzura.
Panzura's channel team has redoubled its commitment to working with channel partners through continued innovation in products and services. The company has expanded support and investments designed to help the IT channel grow and achieve sales, removing barriers to closing deals, and making it easier for customers to move to the cloud, so they can reap the benefits of Panzura services.
The de facto standard for global file sharing technologies, Panzura CloudFS allows global businesses to effortlessly store, collaborate and back up files in the cloud without the risk of losing data or wasting time, regardless of location. The cloud-based global file system integrates with almost all public and private cloud object storage platforms, making it easy for the modern enterprise to replace legacy storage and efficiently store, move, retrieve, and share unstructured data regardless of where files or users reside.
It also offers immutable data resilience for the hybrid multi-cloud with the highest levels of protection and data recovery against ransomware and other malware threats. Coupled with Panzura Data Services, a SaaS-based data management dashboard to handle consolidated search, audit, monitoring and analytics across an entire cloud storage network, Panzura CloudFS allows organizations to accrue the benefits of cloud-driven data management quickly and securely.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."
The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/PPGhttp://www.CRN.com/PPG.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
About Panzura
Panzura makes hybrid multi-cloud data management seem easy. Panzura's data management platform is a single, unified data engine designed to securely power the most rigorous, large-scale multi-site enterprise data workﬂows across the globe. Intelligent edge technologies enable LAN performance with cloud economics together with simplified data management, advanced analytics, reduced operational complexity, and improved security. Find out more at panzura.com.
