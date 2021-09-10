SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has been shortlisted for the Data Management Insight Awards 2021 in the category of Most Innovative Data Management Provider. The prestigious awards are given each year to recognize the leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets.
Panzura helps financial institutions, banks and capital markets companies take advantage of the cloud's benefits regardless of where data or users are located. These organizations use the cloud data management capabilities of the Panzura global file system CloudFS to dramatically reduce hybrid-cloud complexity, and simplify data storage management while speeding up data access and analysis for applications and users.
Panzura's nomination was reviewed by the Data Management Insight editorial team and a panel of advisors, including representatives of BNY Mellon, Societe General, Royal London Asset Management, and NatWest Commercial and NatWest Markets.
"They considered our depth of involvement in capital markets, and our industry-leading ability to accelerate the journey to the cloud for financial institutions and banks with a simple, secure solution to manage their critical data," said Dan Waldschmidt, chief revenue officer at Panzura. "We are honored that this prestigious group of experts has selected Panzura to advance to the final round alongside so many world-renowned companies."
Panzura is among a select list of solution providers, encompassing entries across multiple award categories, including S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bloomberg Data Management Services, Moody's Analytics, IHS Markit, and Tableau. Final winners will be selected by members of the public who can register their votes online.
Voting is now open and individuals can show their support for Panzura by going to the awards website. Panzura is listed in Category 31 for Most Innovative Data Management Provider. Voting requires filling out a short online survey which takes no more than 5 minutes to complete, and all voting closes on Friday, October 8, 2021. The winners will be announced on December 8, 2021.
The Panzura global file system turns cloud storage into a highly performant and globally consistent data center. It makes hundreds of petabytes of data, which is often vastly underutilized, securely available to users cross-functionally within an organization, and among third-party data processors and custodians.
It offers instantaneous and granular data reliability, and makes it possible for firms to migrate or re-platform data and applications to the cloud, and to consolidate data across multiple on-premise servers and the cloud, without the expense and complexity of refreshing existing infrastructure.
With Panzura, banks and financial institutions can easily move applications and data as-is to the cloud, while enhancing or replacing some components to take advantage of cloud native services, without rewrite or workflow changes. Additional backup and remote replication are unnecessary, reducing related data-storage consumption by up to 70 percent or more.
With the strongest data protection, backup and disaster recovery capabilities of any solution in its category, Panzura is backed by Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS 140-2) cryptographic certification. The file system is built on an immutable architecture that is resistant to attack by ransomware with embedded security and near-instantaneous recovery capabilities. In the event of a malicious incursion, data and files can be restored on a fine-grained level all the way down to a single file, individual directories, or even the entire global file system itself.
Panzura also has the advantage of protecting data from accidental deletion or overwriting, and offers secure-erase capabilities which deliver the highest level of mandated legal information destruction as set out by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
About Panzura
Panzura replaces legacy storage with a modern approach to unstructured data, empowering organizations with a high performance, high intelligence environment, globally. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more and follow Panzura on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are property of their respective owners.
