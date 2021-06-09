SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura CEO and chairwoman Jill Stelfox has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful world-class business leaders. Council membership is by invitation only, and Stelfox was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Jill Stelfox into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
Stelfox brings more than two decades of corporate expertise to the Council, having held leadership roles with technology-driven firms including Zebra Technologies, Graffiti Sports, Defywire and Noblestar. She has also served as a board member or advisor for Women in Sports Inc., Route Inc., Chief, De Oro Devices, The Founder Institute, and Inova Health System. Stelfox holds five patents in the big data analytics space, and previously was the co-CEO of mid-market catalyst firm EDGY.
"The past year has taught us the value of community as never before, and there are few more pressing challenges than to help businesses transition to a cloud-native, cloud-first world," said Stelfox. "I'm eager to bring my perspective to the Council on how the enterprise can become more resilient, diverse and collaborative while managing, protecting and accessing their unstructured data assets at speed and scale. It's an honor to join this esteemed group of leaders, and I look forward to learning from other members as well as contributing to the conversation at Forbes.com."
As a member of the Council, Stelfox has access to exclusive opportunities designed for extending her professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Stelfox will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
