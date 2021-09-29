SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura CEO Jill Stelfox has been named Transformation Leader of the Year for 2021 in the 14th Annual Women in Business and the Professions Awards—the Women World Awards®. The coveted program, organized by the Globee® Awards, recognizes the best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry around the world.
Stelfox was chosen for the Gold "Globee" by an international panel of experts from a wide spectrum of industries who participated in the judging process. Her selection was based on extraordinary leadership through a year of fundamental change that has seen Panzura emerge as a market leader boldly breaking through barriers. Silver went to Susan Bowen of Aptum Technologies, and Bronze went to Susan Atmaja of IBM. Other winners in various categories this year include individuals representing Univision Communications, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, SPAR Group, PandoLogic, Coalfire, Fannie Mae, P.F. Chang's, Juniper Networks, NewAge, Snaplogic, and others.
"Under Jill's incredible leadership we are now operating in a radically different environment. Over the last year she asked some of the toughest questions that businesses will ever face, and challenged us with clear eyes to reshape Panzura from the inside-out," said Dan Waldschmidt, chief revenue officer at Panzura. "Jill's vision has inspired employees, customers, partners—and even competitors—to be a part of the positive, real and lasting change at Panzura, and we couldn't be more proud that she has been recognized as Transformation Leader of the Year."
Panzura was acquired in May of last year amid the uncertainty and fear of the pandemic. Taking the helm at this critical point, Stelfox instilled a new high-energy, high-performance mindset at the company that has resulted in a massive uptick in customer satisfaction and business acceleration. Panzura has achieved a Net Promoter Score of 87, and employee engagement and happiness have also reached new highs. A Quantum Workplace survey gave Panzura a score of 87.3, which is in the top 89 percent of organizations of a similar size and industry.
Under Stelfox's leadership Panzura has blazed past all previous sales records, instituted a 100 percent remote workforce model, and hired more than 200 employees to reach over 250 people across five continents. She expanded Panzura's executive team with leaders from stalwart tech companies including SAP, Cisco, HP, and Oracle.
Stelfox also took the decision to triple the size of the company's engineering department, opening a Center of Excellence in Guadalajara, to complement the primary team in the Silicon Valley. Panzura has subsequently racked up a remarkable seven industry awards including "Cloud Infrastructure Solution of the Year" by the Tech Ascension Awards, and "Best Hybrid Cloud Solution" in the Cloud Awards.
"Jill's vision of continuous growth across our entire product and services portfolio has marked a coming of age for Panzura as the definitional growth-stage leader in hybrid, multi-cloud data management," added Waldschmidt.
The Globee® Awards are the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists. They celebrate the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations, corporations, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations including public and private companies, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, largest to smallest and new start-ups.
