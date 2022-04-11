IT Channel Again Honors Panzura's Hybrid Multi-Cloud Data Management Prowess and Innovation
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has again this year been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its annual Storage 100 list in the Software-defined Storage category. The Storage 100 list honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.
CRN's Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year's list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.
The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for IT solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market.
"The economics and efficiencies of the cloud, and the power of cloud services, are crucial in the modern enterprise. We are once again honored that CRN has recognized Panzura CloudFS and the seamless storage experience it delivers across all clouds," said Brian Brogan, vice president of global channel sales at Panzura. "Alongside our partners in the IT channel, we continue to drive positive change in the enterprise, and in the entire hybrid multi-cloud domain, with data management solutions that solve the toughest challenges of today's business."
Panzura CloudFS replaces legacy storage with a single, unified global file system that works across any cloud, on-premises, or hybrid IT configuration. Consolidating unstructured data storage, archive, backup, and disaster recovery in the cloud, Panzura CloudFS typically reduces an organization's overall storage footprint by more than 70%.
The cloud-native global file system integrates with almost all public and private cloud object storage platforms, making it easy for the modern enterprise to replace legacy storage with a fit-for-purpose solution to swiftly and efficiently store, move, retrieve, and share unstructured data regardless of where files or users are located. It also offers immutable data resilience with the highest levels of protection and data recovery against ransomware and other malware threats.
"CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."
The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/storage100.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Panzura
Panzura makes hybrid multi-cloud data management seem easy. Panzura's data management platform is a single, unified data engine designed to securely power the most rigorous, large-scale multi-site enterprise data workﬂows across the globe. Intelligent edge technologies enable LAN performance with cloud economics together with simplified data management, advanced analytics, reduced operational complexity, and improved security. Find out more at panzura.com.
# # #
© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Panzura PR, Panzura, 1 408-457-8504, pr@panzura.com
Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, jhogan@thechannelco.com
SOURCE Panzura