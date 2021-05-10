SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura announced that CloudFS has been recognized as the Cloud Infrastructure Solution of the Year for 2021 by the Tech Ascension Awards. The world's fastest global file system, Panzura CloudFS lets users work collaboratively with petabytes of data no matter where they are located. The cloud-native solution is used by enterprise companies to speed up access and simplify management of disparate, geographically siloed unstructured data, while reducing endemic infrastructure costs, across any cloud or on-premises IT configuration.
The Tech Ascension Awards, which recognize the very best innovations in B2B and B2C technology, are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research, hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. Panzura received the award having proven that CloudFS solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for customers.
"This award is testament to the radically better performance and reliability of Panzura, especially when compared to other hybrid cloud providers." said Jill Stelfox, CEO at Panzura. "We have once again risen to the top by helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and modernize their infrastructure. Panzura CloudFS creates a more seamless path to the cloud, making data more consumable and collaborative for everyone who wants to work together on-the-fly, in seconds and at unbelievable scale."
Panzura CloudFS replaces legacy storage with a radically simplified hybrid cloud approach to storing, managing, querying and working with unstructured data, allowing enterprises to migrate data and workloads to the cloud without changing the way they work. Panzura eliminates the problems of latency caused by distance between users and the files they are working on, letting distributed teams work like everyone is in the same location. The result is unparalleled performance with exceptional operational and economic efficiencies through significantly reduced storage requirements, vastly less infrastructure, data resilience without replication, and greater productivity. Panzura Data Services provides data analytics, monitoring, auditing and management for a complete view of the unstructured file data within an organization's file system, regardless of where that data is held.
"As the proliferation of data continues to explode, utilizing seamless, innovative cloud technologies has never been more critical to business success and efficiency," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "Panzura has demonstrated a unique solution that truly moves their customers forward in the age of the cloud. We're honored to recognize technology leaders like Panzura."
While Panzura's global file system does not store data itself, it uses an intelligent network acceleration technology that manages and moves enormous amounts of primary user data stored in public, private, or dark clouds when and where needed. Drawing on a single authoritative data source in the cloud, frequently used files are cached on edge appliances called filers so users, no matter where they are located, experience consistency, synchronization, security and replication that feels like they are working in the same office.
"Panzura's selection for this award is grounded in facts and emblematic of the overwhelming evidence—analyst reports, media coverage, market share, and customer sentiment—which leaves no doubt that together with our partners we're killing the competition," added Stelfox.
About the Tech Ascension Awards
The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit http://www.techascensionawards.com
About Panzura
Panzura replaces legacy storage with a modern approach to unstructured data, empowering organizations with a high performance, high intelligence environment, globally. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more and follow Panzura on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
