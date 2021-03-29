SAN JOSE, Calif., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has achieved a 5-Star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that offer products and services through the IT channel. The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online.
Each year, The Channel Company researches and analyzes vendor partner programs, scoring them on multiple factors including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The most recent assessment identifies Panzura as among the elite vendors in the IT channel for the value and support received by solution providers.
"As global companies turn to an increasingly dispersed workforce, demand for instantaneous collaboration, data access and storage has never been greater. The productivity and efficiency Panzura fuels across the modern enterprise is helping our customers elevate their game and push the boundaries of competitive advantage," said Jill Stelfox, CEO at Panzura. "Our channel partners are the backbone of our work to support our customers in this journey, and we see CRN's 5-Star rating as yet another bold validation of that effort."
Panzura has redoubled their commitment to working with channel partners through continued innovation in products and services. The company has expanded support and investments designed to help the IT channel grow and achieve sales, removing barriers to closing deals, and making it easier for customers to move to the cloud so they can reap the benefits of Panzura services. Panzura has also launched an online partner portal for managing the full range of channel programs, training and incentives.
The de facto standard for hybrid-cloud file system technologies, Panzura allows global businesses to effortlessly store, collaborate and back up files in the cloud at the same time without the risk of losing data or wasting time, regardless of location. With military-grade security and the most comprehensive cloud management dashboard in the industry, users can search, audit, monitor and analyze an entire global cloud network at once.
"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."
