SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has launched a new Service Hub, complementary for all Panzura customers, that expands access to customer support and other essential Panzura services. As part of a broader transformation that culminates a year of unprecedented achievements, the company also introduced a bold new corporate brand image, redesigned logo, and website.
"For us, there's no such thing as business as usual. We're committed to going above and beyond to provide the best customer experience on the planet. Our customers rely on us to respond with agility and speed, and the Panzura Service Hub gives them more flexibility and options as their needs evolve," said James Seay, chief services officer at Panzura.
With a Net Promoter Score of 87, Panzura now offers a one-stop command center for reaching 24/7 customer support experts. It is designed to achieve faster resolution times, provide easy access to critical information about Panzura implementations, and bring together the resources and skills necessary to solve problems in a single location.
- Ticketing and help desk. Customers can create and track support requests via an online ticketing system that keeps all items in one place. They can tag and make notes on conversations with Panzura Global Services, review the status of their requests, and contact their dedicated technical account manager for assistance.
- Live chat. Panzura customers can use real-time chat anytime by logging onto the Service Hub. Technically a part of Panzura Global Services, every chat conversation is saved and stored by customer support so representatives will know what was discussed should an issue escalate.
- Knowledge base. Many customers prefer to handle support without contacting a representative. They can access Panzura's comprehensive knowledge base, a self-serve online library of information about the Panzura solution. Technical documentation and instructions provide answers to questions and help users troubleshoot issues.
- Feedback. Customers can choose to participate in surveys deployed via the Service Hub, providing feedback on everything from total customer satisfaction to Net Promoter Scores. Feedback will be used to improve the customer experience and deliver more personalized interactions.
Customers can sign up for an account at the Panzura website by selecting Service Hub on the pulldown menu under Services. They will be directed to a simple webform with instructions on how to request a new account. Panzura Global Services will contact them once their new account is active. Customers can also reach out to Panzura Global Services directly for help guiding them through the process.
Panzura Refounded: Bold New Branding
The debut of the Panzura Service Hub is part of a fundamental transformation across the company following its acquisition by private equity firm Profile Capital Management last year. Panzura revamped customer programs and processes, racking up seven industry awards including "Cloud Infrastructure Solution of the Year" by the Tech Ascension Awards, and "Best Hybrid Cloud Solution" in the Cloud Computing Awards. Today the company launched a new website, logo and brand image.
"To complete the transformation we have a new look that better reflects our ascendance as a market driver in hybrid-cloud data management, and our culture of boldly breaking through barriers—we are officially refounded," Design elements evoke the audacity of taking action, the interwoven technology ecosystem Panzura is a part of, and positive, forward movement, giving a glimpse into Panzura's distinctive values.
Panzura's new high-energy, high-performance mindset has resulted in a remarkable uptick in customer satisfaction and business growth. Panzura has also blazed to higher employee engagement and happiness as evidenced by a Quantum Workplace survey that reveals a score of 87.3, putting Panzura in the top 89 percent of organizations of a similar size and industry.
The long-term expansive outlook, and massive market opportunity for Panzura is driven by trends in digital transformation as organizations look to accrue the benefits of modern cloud infrastructure. The Panzura global file system provides for simplified management of enterprise data. Hybrid-cloud technology delivers the performance of a datacenter coupled with the economics and unlimited scalability of public or private cloud storage.
Panzura also offers the highest level of data protection and disaster recovery of any solution in its category. Data held in the file system cannot be altered or encrypted by ransomware, with near-immediate restoration of individual files, file directories, or the entire file system. The result is no data loss whatsoever and minimal disruption.
About Panzura
Panzura replaces legacy storage with a modern approach to unstructured data, empowering organizations with a high performance, high intelligence environment, globally. Companies all around the world in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, gaming, and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more and follow Panzura on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
