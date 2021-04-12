SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Panzura to its second annual Storage 100 list in the Software-defined category segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.
Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology on which to build versatile and durable storage solutions will continue to increase.
Chosen by a panel of respected CRN® editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.
Panzura CEO Jill Stelfox said, "Being featured on the CRN Storage 100 list is a testament to the importance of the innovative technology solutions our team is delivering to organizations, via our partner network, allowing them to take advantage of the ways Panzura modernizes and simplifies storage - replacing legacy storage with user data management, that allows users everywhere, to do their best work."
Sold nearly exclusively through the channel, Panzura's global cloud file system, CloudFS, is built from the ground up to power enterprise-scale deployments in the cloud, consolidating primary data into cloud storage. Panzura also replaces traditional backup and offsite storage with granular point-in-time recovery for any file, folder or even the whole file system. Patented file locking and unique real time file consistency across sites also allows distributed teams to work collaboratively.
"The 2021 CRN® Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year's Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation."
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Panzura
Panzura replaces legacy storage with next-generation data management that empowers teams to do their best work together. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more and follow Panzura on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
