SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as one of the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. Panzura headlines the annual list as one of the top 20 solution providers in Cloud Storage. Each year CRN recognizes the leading cloud technology companies across various industry categories including infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, and software. CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list is featured in the Feb. 2021 issue of CRN and online.
This year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners, and innovation in product and service development. The list has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology partners, and presents the companies best positioned to support their cloud services needs.
Panzura CEO Jill Stelfox said, "It is truly an honor to be among the outstanding companies named to this year's CRN Coolest Companies list. The award affirms the great work the Panzura team has done to innovate in the hybrid cloud technologies space, and to offer a singular experience to our channel partners in recognition of their crucial contributions to our success."
The company has increased support and investments to keep its channel partners out front by eliminating sticking points and removing barriers to closing deals, and making it easier for customers to get data into the cloud so they can reap the benefits of Panzura services. Panzura recently rolled out an online partner portal which offers a seamless experience for managing the full range of channel programs, training and incentives, and provides an easy way to grow and execute sales.
The award distinction also edifies Panzura's work enabling enterprises to work together at the same time in the cloud without the risk of losing data or wasting time, regardless of location. Military-grade security and the most comprehensive cloud management dashboard in the industry make it easy to search, audit, monitor and analyze an entire global cloud network at once, attributes that contribute to the overall recognized value of Panzura offerings.
"Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The honorees on this year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain."
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Panzura
Panzura is the fabric that transforms cloud storage into a global file system, allowing enterprises to use the cloud as a high performance, globally available data center. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura's fabric to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more information.
# # #
All rights reserved. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks, service marks, trade names and/or logos are property of their respective owners.
Contacts:
Panzura: Thomas Morelli, panzura@sparkpr.com
The Channel Company: Jennifer Hogan, jhogan@thechannelco.com
Media Contact
Thomas Morelli, Spark for Panzura, +1 (206) 218-3984, panzura@sparkpr.com
SOURCE Panzura