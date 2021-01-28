SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has been declared the winner of the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, the Cloud Awards. The award confirms Panzura's status as the de facto standard for global cloud file system technologies.
"Winning the international Cloud Awards is undeniable confirmation that Panzura has the best hybrid cloud technology out there," said Jill Stelfox, CEO at Panzura. "We knew from the very beginning when we acquired the company back in May, and subsequently brought in a new management team that has reimagined the organization, that Panzura's technology is second to none. Since then, we've reshaped the competitive landscape, disrupted expectations and are poised for the best year ever. This award says it all."
The fastest cloud file system available, the Panzura platform allows users to work together as if they were in the same room. It transforms cloud storage into a high-performance enterprise file system by giving distributed teams instantaneous file access to a single, authoritative data source. Military-grade security and the most comprehensive cloud management dashboard in the industry make it easy to search, audit, monitor and analyze an entire global cloud network at once.
Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, "Panzura is a deserving winner of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards. Every year, we find ourselves reporting the winners of the Cloud Awards, in simple awe at the scalability and agility of cloud-based solutions. Previous winners have risen superbly to the evolving challenges organizations must face in our increasingly unrecognizable modern world."
Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The full shortlist, which includes IBM Aspera, Commvault, and VMWare, can be found at the Cloud Awards website. The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in fall 2021 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.
Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
About Panzura
Panzura is the fabric that transforms cloud storage into a global file system, allowing enterprises to use the cloud as a high performance, globally available data center. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura's fabric to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more information.
