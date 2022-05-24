Panzura ensures "resilient data management versus a chaotic world"
SUFFOLK, Va. and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellyx, the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation, announced that Panzura LLC, the leader in hybrid multi-cloud data management, won the 2022 Digital Innovator Award.
As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace.
To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's 2022 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching. In a recent report, Intellyx characterized Panzura's value as "resilient data management versus a chaotic world."
"The enterprise potential for data loss and performance problems when everything connects to everything has only increased," said Jason English, principal analyst at Intellyx. "This is now leading secure data management back to the forefront of IT concerns – toward serving the customer needs of data observability, compliance, and a responsive posture to ransomware."
English continues in the report, "The Panzura CloudFS platform takes a global manifest of disparate unstructured data stores and their provenance, recording snapshots at desired time intervals and allowing data owners to see analytics and set policies down to the individual file level. Data managers can then take action with flexible hybrid cloud storage provisioning, failover data services, and automated recovery capabilities in the case of any interruptions or breaches."
In a modern hybrid cloud environment, the attack surface of sensitive customer data is growing beyond the security team's ability to protect it. Jill Stelfox, Panzura refounder and CEO, said, "Instead of continuing to fund a data swamp, you can stop ransomware cold with an immutable record of all business-critical data with Panzura CloudFS."
According to Panzura, in the last 24 months, the company experienced an exceptional rise in annual recurring revenue of over 200%, which helped Panzura achieve 4x the speed of growth over its competitors. The company posted a customer retention rate of 97% during the same period and achieved a best-in-class NPS Score of 87.
For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2022 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page. At the time of writing, Panzura is not a current Intellyx customer.
About Panzura
Panzura makes hybrid multi-cloud data management seem easy. Panzura's data management platform is a single, unified data engine designed to securely power the most rigorous, large-scale multi-site enterprise data workﬂows across the globe. Intelligent edge technologies enable LAN performance with cloud economics together with simplified data management, advanced analytics, reduced operational complexity, and improved security. Find out more at panzura.com.
