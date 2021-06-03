MIAMI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa, the first and only curated platform of companionship and support to older adults and families, today announced an innovative program with Mutual of Omaha and its affiliates that will serve eligible Medicare supplement policyholders in Illinois and Missouri.
Papa services will be available to eligible Mutual of Omaha policyholders to help address the impact that social isolation and access to essential care and services have on health outcomes for aging adults. Mutual of Omaha and Papa will be contacting eligible policyholders in June regarding their opportunity to participate in this pilot.
"At Papa we are on a mission to combat loneliness and isolation, and to optimize other social determinants of health," said Andrew Parker, Founder and CEO of Papa. "Through our collaboration with Mutual of Omaha, we are expanding our reach to bring needed support to eligible Medicare supplement policyholders in Illinois and Missouri. Our goal, with Mutual of Omaha, is to improve health outcomes while providing an amazing member experience."
Papa has developed a curated network of Papa Pals who provide companionship and assistance to their members. Papa Pals do many things to help their partner members, including taking them to doctor appointments, helping around the house, providing tech support, and most importantly, companionship. By providing members with true independence and a trusted, friendly Papa Pal, Papa can reduce loneliness and the effects of isolation. Papa is available through many health plans and employers throughout the United States, now including eligible Mutual of Omaha policyholders in Illinois and Missouri.
"We recognize that older individuals are more vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation and, as a result, more at risk for a range of health and social issues," said Dr. Manoj Pawar, VP and Chief Medical Officer at Mutual of Omaha. "This was an issue we faced pre-pandemic that has become even more prevalent today. We're excited to collaborate with Papa on the Papa Pals program as we look for ways to create positive connections."
About Papa:
Papa is a family on-demand service providing companionship and clinical care to older adults and families through an expansive client base of Medicare Advantage, state managed Medicaid health plans, and employers. Papa was founded in 2017 in Miami, FL. Papa is now available in all 50 states. Investors include Tiger Global, Comcast Ventures, Canaan, Initialized Capital, Sound Ventures, Pivotal Ventures with Magnify Ventures, Behance Founder, CPO of Adobe; Scott Belsky, the founders of Flatiron Health and their group Operator Partners, among other high-profile investors. For more information, visit joinpapa.com.
About Mutual of Omaha:
Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses, and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit http://www.mutualofomaha.com.
Media Contact
Jackie Copp, Pitch Public Relations, +1 480.606.8180, Jackie@pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE Papa