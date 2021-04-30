LONDON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papercast, the world's leading provider of e-paper information display systems, is one of 205 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise.
Announced today (Thursday 29 April), Papercast has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
Headquartered in London, Papercast was set up in March 2017 to design, develop, manufacture and support battery and solar powered e-paper information display systems. It has since demonstrated outstanding year-on-year overseas growth to become the world's leading supplier of this technology. With customers in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Americas and Australasia, exporting is of paramount importance to the business and represents over 90% of revenues.
Robert Bicket, CEO of Papercast: "It is an immense honour to have won this most prestigious award which recognises the global nature of our business. We are proud to have developed a product with international appeal, and have experienced a really strong response to the sustainable, superior design of our products. Achieving this award is a result of an impressive team effort and a strong entrepreneurial culture driven by innovation."
Papercast was initially developed for public transport and bus operators looking for innovative, energy efficient and cost effective solutions to deliver real-time information to passengers at bus stops. The company has since developed its product portfolio and diversified into other modes of transport as well as other sectors that needs to share dynamic digital content with the public.
Now in its 55th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards Emblem for the next five years. The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services and showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.
"This award is recognition to our team for their part in making Papercast the successful global business that it is today. It is an incredible boost for us and an exciting time for the business," concludes Robert.
This prestigious accolade joins other awards including International Institute for Information Design (IIID) Awards 2020 - Silver in the Traffic and Public Transport category and the ITS Australia National Awards 2019 - Automated Vehicle Award.
-- ends --
ABOUT PAPERCAST
Papercast's next generation bus stop passenger information solution uses wireless solar powered e-paper displays, with a comprehensive content management system developed exclusively for public transport needs. The platform enables transport providers to effortlessly keep passengers informed on real-time and advance service information at bus stops in a clear and user-friendly format.
Share this story and follow Papercast on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube
CONTACT INFORMATION
Kerry Marchbank
Marketing Manager
+44 (0)7817 916654
Media Contact
Kerry Marchbank, Papercast Ltd, +44 7817916654, kmarchbank@papercast.com
SOURCE Papercast Ltd