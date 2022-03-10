SYDNEY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paperform, the bootstrapped form-building solution, has refreshed its brand, marking the biggest change to the company's image since it's launch in 2016. A dark horse of the Australian startup scene, the rebrand coincides with it crossing the $2M ARR threshold during its fifth year in business.
Led by husband-and-wife duo Dean and Diony McPherson, the company has come a long way since its humble beginnings on their kitchen table. Started with the mission of transforming the way small businesses do work, Paperform has evolved from a form builder into a digital Swiss Army Knife for it's supportive community of users. With uses spanning everything from design agencies, legal and accounting firms, to interactive escape rooms, and yoga studios, the business is now a global company with more than 20 team members spread across a handful of countries.
"We've always known who we are as a company—what we stand for; what we want to achieve. But we haven't always been sure how to best share that with the world. We couldn't be more proud of our new look as it better represents our values, our product, and our beloved community," said Diony McPherson, Co-Founder and COO of Paperform.
Here's what's changed:
The Logo: Paperform's new logo reflects their position as a digital Swiss Army Knife for small businesses - an all-in-one multitool that comes in handy in almost any situation. The kaleidoscopic badge represents the diversity of its digital tools to create an infinite number of beautiful solutions.
The Typeface: The simple new typeface strikes a balance between digital and warm. The slight bend in the 'a' is a sly nod to Paperform's transformative abilities.
The Color Palette: Yellow is now our hero color, while the secondary white and pink have been replaced by shades like "Midnight", "Dusk" and "Cloud" to bring a more earthy vibe to the product. The soft, muted color scheme creates a sense of lightness and ease.
"Getting to know our users was the basis of this rebrand. Creating a new visual identity wasn't just about refreshing our logo and colors; it was about better representing the countless creative solutions that our users have created with the product," said Dean McPherson, Co-Founder and CPO of Paperform.
Paperform counts small businesses, consultancies and agencies, major universities, non-profit organizations, hospitals, government entities and media conglomerates amongst its 6000 global users. It's customers include The World Bank, GCMag, Zapier, Appsumo and more.
About Paperform
Paperform is a flexible online form builder that combines thoughtful and beautiful design with serious digital smarts.
