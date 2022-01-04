NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paperspace, the accelerated computing infrastructure and software company, today announced public cluster availability for a catalog of the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU instances.
New Paperspace instances include NVIDIA RTX™ A4000, A5000, A6000, and NVIDIA A100 along with 2-, 4-, and 8-way instances of each GPU.
The new most powerful instance in the Paperspace catalog has eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs, 96 CPUs and 720GB RAM and is priced at $24.72 per hour. This compares favorably to other similar offerings priced at $32.7726 / hour on-demand. To further accelerate the work of data scientists using NVIDIA-accelerated instances, Paperspace has integrated RAPIDS data science libraries into Paperspace Gradient.
"Paperspace is one of the youngest vertically integrated cloud providers," said Daniel Kobran, co-founder and COO of Paperspace. "We power applications that require the most powerful accelerated computing infrastructure on the market. Our users come for the low pricing which is possible because we run our own data centers and they stay because we provide great support and make it really easy to spin-up powerful instances."
These sentiments are echoed by more than 500,000 developers, engineers, and IT professionals who use Paperspace.
"The work of data science and AI developers requires powerful accelerated computing resources," said Allen Bourgoyne, senior manager of professional solutions product marketing at NVIDIA. "The new Paperspace instances featuring NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs and RAPIDS libraries provide an ideal option to meet the needs of AI and data science with on-demand computing."
To get started with Paperspace, visit https://www.paperspace.com.
Media Contact
Claudia Smith, Paperspace, +1 (415) 320-8606, press@paperspace.com
SOURCE Paperspace