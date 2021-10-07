NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paperspace today announced the latest version of their Gradient ML platform. Included in the release is Gradient Workflows, a simple way to automate machine learning tasks, and Gradient Deployments for serving models in production.
With the announcement, Paperspace rounds-out the Gradient product offering which provides a comprehensive tool stack for machine learning application development:
- Gradient Notebooks- a web-based Jupyter IDE with free GPUs
- Gradient Workflows- automation for machine learning tasks
- Gradient Deployments- effortless model serving
Paperspace also announced surpassing 500,000 users while approaching 100M hours of compute consumed by its users.
"Gradient Notebooks are already the most popular on-ramp to machine learning outside of the hyperscale clouds," said Dillon Erb, CEO and Cofounder of Paperspace. "With Gradient Workflows and Gradient Deployments we're extending this on-ramp to let any machine learning developer build production applications."
Gradient Workflows allows users to compose powerful automations that enable complex, real-world machine learning projects.
Following the example of Gradient Notebooks, which are available to run on Free GPUs, users can run their first Gradient Workflows without a credit card. Gradient supports all major machine learning frameworks and counts among its partners TensorFlow, PyTorch, and NVIDIA.
Gradient has also added more powerful GPUs to its infrastructure offering including NVIDIA's latest Ampere generation and has released a new and simplified subscription model. The new Growth Plan is priced at $39/mo and gives developers access to a pool of powerful free GPUs.
Gradient's developer-focused approach to help users create machine learning applications is grabbing attention in the industry. Popular AI professor and podcast host Lex Fridman recently said: "I love how powerful and intuitive Gradient is...I'm also really excited about...Workflows which provides a way to automate machine learning pipelines on top of Gradient compute infrastructure. It makes it really easy to build a production app."
Gradient Workflows is accompanied by a new commercial called "Make Anything with Gradient. Yes. Anything."
To get started with Gradient Workflows, visit http://www.gradient.run
