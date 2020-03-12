CHICAGO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi said today that homeowners concerned about the Covid-19 coronavirus can stay home to pay property taxes, check for refunds, file for exemptions and appeals online at their respective websites.
"For those concerned about their health, we want everyone to know they can pay their property taxes and file for exemptions and appeals online," Pappas and Kaegi said. "Our technologies and investments make it possible to stay healthy and not feel burdened by a visit to our offices."
Pappas said property owners should pay property taxes and check for refunds at cookcountytreasurer.com, while Kaegi said owners can file for exemptions and appeals at cookcountyassessor.com.
"The point is to stay safe," they said. "If you can conduct this necessary business online we encourage you to do it."