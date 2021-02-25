MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serving as an Account Executive, Oefstedahl will focus on two innovative solutions designed to support remodeling sales professionals: Paradigm Vendo and Paradigm View.
Oefstedahl brings more than 25 years of experience in the home remodeling software business and understands the competitive challenges facing today's sales professionals.
"As a former business owner, Jason understands that every business owner and sales professional wants to simplify sales and sell more," says Ted Nafzger, Paradigm Chief Revenue Officer. "He's ideally suited to represent Paradigm and help renovation pros take control of the in-home sales channel and close more deals."
Paradigm Vendo is a digital selling solution specifically designed to help residential remodeling sales professionals manage their in-home and virtual selling processes. Paradigm View automatically identifies building products on homes and enables in-home sales professionals to accurately configure, quote, and sell products, while allowing homeowners to visualize and make selections on a photograph of their actual home.
About Paradigm
Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.
