MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradigm announces its digital selling solution for home improvement contractors is now compatible with a popular line of Bosch laser measurement tools. The partnership adds another layer of convenience and accuracy to Paradigm Vendo™, while offering Bosch device users the ability to automatically transfer measurements to a quoting and selling application specifically designed for the remodeling industry.
Paradigm Vendo is an easy-to-use digital sales application that helps sales professionals showcase home improvement products to consumers at home or virtually. It works on any device and helps take control of appointment management, product configuration and comparisons, quoting, financing options, and e-signatures – everything contractors need to close more and bigger deals.
The integration of Bosch's Bluetooth®-enabled laser measuring tools allows contractors to accurately measure construction features, such as doors, window openings and siding area, and automatically transfer the dimensions to Paradigm Vendo. From there, Paradigm Vendo enables contractors to easily configure and quote products, showcase options to homeowners, and even close the deal without ever pulling a traditional tape measure.
Paradigm Vendo is compatible with Bosch's Blaze™ lineup of Bluetooth-enabled measuring tools , including the Blaze 165-foot Laser Measure (model GLM165-27C), Blaze Connected Green-Beam 165-foot Laser Measure (model GLM165-27CG), and Blaze Outdoor 400-foot Connected Lithium-ion Laser Measure with Camera (model GLM400CL).
"Paradigm is continually looking for efficient and innovative ways to help home improvement sales representatives more efficiently and effectively get their jobs done," says Matt Davis, Paradigm Product Director. "Integration with Bosch laser measurement tools allows Vendo users to quickly capture precise measurements from the devices they already use in the field."
About Bosch North America -- In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit our new Press Room at https://pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.
About Paradigm: Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. For more information, please visit https://myparadigm.com/paradigm-vendo.
