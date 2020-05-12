TYLER, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount General Agency ("Paramount" or "The Company"), a licensed Program Administrator with a focus on the long haul trucking industry, today announced that it has launched an online platform offering a robust multi-line suite of insurance products for its broker and carrier clients. Paramount is a subsidiary of Integrated Specialty Coverages, LLC (ISC), a Program Administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology and data analytics.
Paramount provides commercial auto liability, cargo, and physical damage coverage as well as general liability, wholesale markets and premium financing to trucking businesses in Texas. The Company's online platform utilizes proprietary AI technology and data analytics coupled with a superior user experience, that allows brokers to quote and bind insurance for their clients within minutes.
In addition to its wholesale insurance programs comprising PD & Cargo, Trailer Interchange, Commercial Auto and Non-trucking Liability (Bobtail), Paramount's online platform also features two recently introduced exclusive programs that include auto liability catered to trucking and transportation companies hauling NAFTA-related goods to and from the trade zones, and a domestic liability program for trucking and transportation companies hauling goods for hire within a long haul, intermediate or local radius.
"We are pleased to introduce our proprietary online platform into the broader Trucking and Contractor insurance space," said Matt Grossberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ISC. "By utilizing a robust library of data, combined with state-of-the-art AI technology, Paramount provides brokers and their clients with access to superior coverage, competitive commissions and flexible financing across both mainstream and niche coverages."
Paramount was acquired by ISC in 2019 with the goal of continuing to build a world class Program Administrator with a diverse suite of product offerings. The Company's robust lines of coverage and focus on customer satisfaction has positioned Paramount to be an industry leader. Founded in 2016, ISC is designed to provide brokers with easy access to niche programs, while delivering superior underwriting results to its carrier partners. ISC is backed by Sightway Capital, LP, Two Sigma's private equity business.
About Paramount General Agency
Paramount General Agency provides brokers and their clients the ability to fulfill their insurance needs by offering a robust multi-line suite of products that focuses on the Transportation and Construction industries. With exclusive Trucking and Contractors programs, Paramount is able to offer niche coverages, competitive commissions, and flexible financing terms designed to suit various customer needs. In addition to our exclusive programs, Paramount also offers niche and wholesale solutions for a number of other lines of business across all industry segments. Please visit: https://paramountgeneralagency.com/
About Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)
Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a Program Administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated AI technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. ISC was founded in 2016 by Matt Grossberg and in 2018 partnered with Sightway Capital, LP, Two Sigma's private equity business. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC's strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides their partners high quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/