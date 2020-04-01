MONROVIA, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, an automated software testing solutions leader, is proud to announce that they were named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Test Automation. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is based on feedback from real users. Gartner defines the software test automation market as one that offers tools, technologies, components and services that together constitute the critical elements of automated testing. To learn more about why customers choose Parasoft, visit: www.parasoft.com.
Gartner Peer Insights has monitored customer reviews and overall market ratings over the last year, and implements an unbiased approach to maintaining objective qualification criteria. Parasoft is proud to receive the recognition of our 30+ years serving customers. The foundation of our product functionality is based on their feedback. We are happy to see confirmation from our users that what we're doing is working for them. Parasoft's suite of test automation and code quality tools covers everything from deep code analysis and unit testing, to functional and performance testing of APIs and UIs combined with service virtualization—enabling organizations to deliver secure, reliable, and compliant software.
Parasoft's leading innovations continue to enable software development teams to implement secure and quality applications across their software development lifecycle. Here's what customers shared about Parasoft solutions in Gartner Peer Insights:
"Great tool, exciting innovation, customer first"
"Automated, Repeatable and Reliable Time/Cost Savings Solution"
"Testing turned easy and better with Parasoft"
"We believe being named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Test Automation two years in a row is a true reflection of our commitment to the success of our customers," said Elizabeth Kolawa, CEO of Parasoft. "We're 100% focused on making test automation easy for our customers, empowering them to meet their current software development demands, and continuously delivering quality software. This drives our creativity and energizes us to continuously develop innovations that are fully integrated into the suite. Thank you to our customers for this honor."
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About Parasoft
Parasoft has been leading the world in software test automation tools and platforms for over 30 years. Parasoft technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering high-quality software to the market. Our solutions for static analysis, unit testing, functional testing, API testing, UI testing with Selenium, and service virtualization enable you to deliver the secure, reliable, and compliant software your stakeholders demand. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise and IoT markets. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today's most strategic development initiatives—agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security. www.parasoft.com