MONROVIA, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global software testing automation leader for over 30 years, received the VDC Research Embedded Award for 2020. The technology research and consulting firm yearly recognizes cutting-edge Software and Hardware Technologies in the embedded industry. This year, Parasoft C/C++test, a unified development testing solution for safety and security of embedded C and C++ applications, was recognized for its new, innovative approach that expedites the adoption of software code analysis, increasing developer productivity and simplifying compliance with industry standards such as CERT C/C++, MISRA C 2012 and AUTOSAR C++14. To learn more about Parasoft C/C++test, please visit: https://www.parasoft.com/products/ctest.
"Parasoft has continued its investment in the embedded market, adding new products and personnel to boost its market presence. In addition to highlighting expanded partnerships and coding-standard support, the company announced the integration of AI capabilities into its static analysis engine. While defect prioritization systems have been part of static analysis solutions for well over ten years, Parasoft's solution takes the idea a step further. Their solution now effectively learns from past interactions with identified defects and the codebase to better help users triage new findings," states Chris Rommel, EVP, VDC Research Group.
Parasoft's latest innovation applies AI/Machine Learning to the process of reviewing static analysis findings. Static analysis is a foundational part of the quality process, especially in safety-critical development (e.g., ISO26262, IEC61508), and is an effective first step to establish secure development practices. A common challenge when deploying static analysis tools is dealing with the multitude of reported findings. Scans can produce tens of thousands of findings, and teams of highly qualified resources need to go through a time-consuming process of reviewing and identifying high-priority findings. This process leads to finding and reviewing critical issues late in the cycle, delaying the delivery, and worse, allowing insecure/unsafe code to become embedded into the codebase.
Parasoft leaps forward beyond the rest of the competitive market by having AI/ML take into account the context of both historical interactions with the code base and prior static analysis findings to predict relevance and prioritize new findings. This innovation helps organizations achieve compliance with industry standards and offers a unique application of AI/ML in helping organizations with the adoption of Static Analysis. This innovative technology builds on Parasoft's previous AI/ML innovations in the areas of Web UI, API, and Unit testing - https://blog.parasoft.com/what-is-artificial-intelligence-in-software-testing.
"We are extremely honored to have received this award, particularly in light of the competition, VDC's expertise and knowledge of the embedded market," said Mark Lambert, VP of Products at Parasoft. "We have always been committed to innovation led by listening to our customers and leveraging capabilities that will help drive them forward. This creativity has always driven Parasoft's development and is something that has been in the company's DNA from its founding."
Parasoft, the global leader in software testing automation, has been reducing the time, effort, and cost of delivering high-quality software to the market for the last 30+ years. Parasoft's tools support the entire software development process, from when the developer writes the first line of code all the way through unit and functional testing, to performance and security testing, leveraging simulated test environments along the way. Parasoft's unique analytics platform aggregates data from across all testing practices, providing insights up and down the testing pyramid to enable organizations to succeed in today's most strategic development initiatives, including Agile/DevOps, Continuous Testing, and the complexities of IoT.