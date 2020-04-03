PHOENIX, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Consulting (http://www.parcelconsulting.com) has just released an extensive Guide designed to help e-retailers, dropshippers, third-party logistics providers and other shipping industry insiders by offering in-depth clarity on how to best manage supply chains and ecommerce shipping during a pandemic.
"In the mid-2000s, I trained to become a USMC 5711 Marine Corps Defense Specialist (CBRN), before cross-training as MOS 6672 Aviation Supply Specialist. This gave me a foundational understanding of how the government and public might respond to a global pandemic, as well as the basics of working in a supply chain environment," explained Chris Cashin, CEO of Parcel Consulting, a company that helps get shippers the best rates and technology.
Parcel Consulting's new guide can be seen here: http://parcelconsulting.com/im-a-former-marine-supply-chain-expert-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-ecommerce-shipping-amid-a-pandemic/.
"Our new guide is extensive," Cashin says, "and it has already been circulating around, via industry insiders, to help spread the word." The goal, he shares, "Is to help do our part to keep companies shipping, save them money on each shipment, improve their accuracy and on-time delivery ratios, and also to do our part to keep the U.S. supply chain moving."
Chris Cashin has also been accepted into Forbes Business Council. He will be delivering key insights in the weeks to come, via a regular Forbes Contributor column that will offer shippers even more ways to navigate this pandemic.
