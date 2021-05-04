LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParcelABC, a global leader in parcel delivery, have won a coveted accolade from a leading UK business magazine. In a list released on the 26th of April 2021, BestStartup.co.uk recognized the innovative delivery company ParcelABC as one of the best London-based companies to work for and buy from in 2021.
"We are extremely proud of ParcelABC's unique operational model, best in class customer service, and great value for money. We are delighted to receive this recognition in our home city. While we operate globally, we are always a London-based company first," said Andrius Balkunas, CEO and founder at ParcelABC
Before selecting ParcelABC, Beststartup.co.uk ranked hundreds of London-based organizations on key factors, including innovation, growth, societal impact, and management. After this rigorous selection process, the magazine picked ParcelABC as a leader in both the logistics and automotive sectors along with industry stalwarts such as Royal Mail and Rolls-Royce plc.
Founded in 2014, ParcelABC uses a unique algorithm to solve a long-standing issue for couriers globally — empty spaces within existing shipments.
By matching businesses and individuals with unoccupied space that couriers and parcel shipment companies might have in their vehicles, ParcelABC enables low-cost, door-to-door delivery without compromising either safety or speed.
As well as cutting costs for consumers and businesses, ParcelABC's operational model also lowers the CO2 footprint for logistics operators by maximizing the amount of cargo transported each time.
The recent rankings can be seen at:
https://www.beststartup.co.uk/londons-best-logistics-companies-to-work-for-and-buy-from
and
https://beststartup.co.uk/londons-best-automotive-companies-to-work-for-and-buy-from/
You can find more information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC by visiting their website at https://www.parcelabc.com.
Contact Information:
Name: ParcelABC Limited
Address: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom
Email: support@parcelabc.com
Media Contact
Andrius Balkūnas, Parcel ABC, +370 67342024, info@parcelabc.com
SOURCE ParcelABC