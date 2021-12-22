TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Mobobaby, a parenting product company that provides mothers who have young children with practical, sustainable, and eco-friendly products that make everyday living and parenting easier. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2021, Mobobaby first launched their flagship product, the Mobobaby Nursing Cover = Sun Hat after mother and founder, Alison Ruks, experienced firsthand the many difficulties of postpartum life and wanted to transform these insights into solutions to the struggles of the parenting product market. The nursing covers that existed before Mobobaby were bulky, hot, not stylish, and difficult to use. With nearly 20 years of experience in executive roles, entrepreneurship, and product development, Alison saw a gap in the market, decided to pursue the opportunity to bring this product to market, and build the Mobobaby brand, even beyond simply the flagship nursing cover. Mobobaby has had incredible success so far but with ClearAngel's support, they can now expand into B2B, optimize their social performance and influencer relationships, and overall expand their brand awareness and reach.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 400 companies.
"Mobobaby is impacting the parenting product market with its unique design and promise for sustainability," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel funding reflects ClearAngel's mission to help founders who are rethinking products to scale their businesses to the next level."
In addition to flexible capital, Mobobaby will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Clearco will have an immense impact on our company as we continue releasing new products. With the help of ClearAngel, we have access to important business resources, as well as exceptional coaching and expertise to help us reach our goals," said Alison Ruks, CEO and Founder, Mobobaby. "Our mission is to support women on their motherhood journey with easy-to-use products based on innovative design and sustainable, eco-friendly, and performance-based components. We're excited to continue to expand with the support of ClearAngel."
To learn more about Mobobaby and experience their products for yourself, visit mobobaby.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
