SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, announced that Frank Catalano is joining the company in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.
Catalano comes to ParentSquare with an extensive background as an education technology industry executive and consultant. Catalano's leadership positions over the past two decades include Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pearson Education, Chief Marketing Officer for Professional Examination Service, and Vice President of Marketing Strategy for the education business of West Corporation (now Intrado), known for its SchoolMessenger technology products.
In the new Chief Marketing Officer role, Catalano will work with ParentSquare CEO Sohit Wadhwa and President Anupama Vaid to accelerate ParentSquare's awareness and strategic marketing initiatives throughout the U.S., collaborating closely with new Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Chad A. Stevens and the rest of ParentSquare's leadership team.
"As ParentSquare's popularity and footprint continue to grow, spreading the word about how districts and schools are succeeding with a truly unified communications platform is an important part of our commitment to all educators and families," said Wadhwa. "Frank, with his background and expertise, can help us tell that story and support all aspects of ParentSquare's mission of engagement and communications equity."
Catalano has both broad and deep experience in education technology. In addition to his previous executive positions, he has been a hands-on strategic consultant to, and an interim executive for, companies ranging from startups to established global firms. He is also a well-known analyst and commentator on both tech and edtech industry trends, having been a regular contributor to the tech news site GeekWire and columnist for the edtech resource site EdSurge.
"After years observing the evolution of edtech, I'm a firm believer that the best and most effective education technology feels natural, and doesn't get in the way of education," Catalano said. "ParentSquare's approach of fully integrating school communications and communications-based services into one platform is a stellar example of making sure the emphasis isn't on the tech, but on meaningful student and family involvement."
Catalano starts as Chief Marketing Officer at ParentSquare in May.
About ParentSquare
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in over 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare, founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
