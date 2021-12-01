SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, announced that Derick Sutton is joining the company as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Sutton will lead the company's accounting, finance, and human resources functions.
Sutton has extensive experience as a financial leader at high-growth technology companies. Before joining ParentSquare, he served as CFO for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies such as Simplee (now part of Flywire Corporation) and SCI Solutions as well as the training solutions provider NAVEX Global (formerly Employment Law Training).
Sutton also held several executive roles at the financial software and SaaS company Intuit. As CFO of Intuit's international division, he helped re-establish its small business accounting software market leadership. Additionally, Sutton served as the vice president of finance and investor relations for the biotechnology firm Codexis, contributing to that firm's IPO.
"We're excited to welcome Derick to our team," said Sohit Wadhwa, CEO of ParentSquare. "With his background in the SaaS field and his impressive record of helping fast-growing companies rise to new levels of success, he's an ideal choice to help drive ParentSquare's continued growth and its mission of providing communications equity to schools and districts across the country."
"I'm passionate about helping companies scale, so when this opportunity arose, it was a natural fit thanks to ParentSquare's compelling mission, transparent culture, and rapidly growing customer base," said Sutton. "And with two school-aged children whose district uses the platform, I'm also an adoring consumer of the product."
Sutton holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Riverside. He earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sutton and his family reside in the San Francisco Bay Area.
