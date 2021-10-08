WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iKeepSafe is pleased to announce that ParentSquare has earned the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Data Privacy Certifications; iKeepSafe also found ParentSquare to be compliant with CCPA. These certifications signify that ParentSquare has been proactively and independently assessed by iKeepSafe, an experienced privacy protection organization.
iKeepSafe Privacy Certifications simplify privacy compliance for education technology vendors and make it easy for schools to identify websites, apps, data management platforms, and other technology products that follow various privacy laws governing student data. Products that carry the iKeepSafe badge provide educators and parents with the assurance that the product meets iKeepSafe's standards in the areas of privacy, safety, and security.
ParentSquare is the only fully unified product that engages every family with school communications and communications-based services—all the way from the district office to the classroom teacher, and all in one place. Schools know who's not being reached, and have the reports and tools to improve contactability and communications equity while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.
"We're pleased to achieve these three privacy certifications from iKeepSafe," said Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare Founder & President. "The certifications confirm ParentSquare's commitment to protecting student privacy, as well as providing districts nationwide with technology that has an impact and that they can trust."
"We congratulate ParentSquare on earning the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Privacy Certifications. ParentSquare undergoing this rigorous certification process clearly demonstrates their dedication to safeguarding student data," said iKeepSafe President Amber Lindsay. "Districts and schools who are currently using or considering using the school-home communications platform can feel confident that ParentSquare meets iKeepSafe's high standards of data privacy protection."
In addition to earning the iKeepSafe Privacy Certifications, ParentSquare also recently reaffirmed its commitment to the latest version of the Student Privacy Pledge (introduced by the Future of Privacy Forum and the Software & Information Industry Association), which is a legally binding and public declaration to safeguard student information—joining over 200 other signatories in the edtech industry.
About ParentSquare™
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
About iKeepSafe
The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. We help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. To view iKeepSafe's list of assessed products, visit https://ikeepsafe.org/products/.
Media Contact
Lauren Zamora, ParentSquare, 1-888-996-4156 x 804, Lauren@parentsquare.com
SOURCE ParentSquare