NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company, announced today that on July 6, 2020, the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), informing the Company that Nasdaq's Hearings Panel (the "Panel") has granted the Company's request to remain listed on Nasdaq. This determination is subject to the Company making certain overdue filings current with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or before October 30, 2020 and to certain other conditions.
As previously disclosed, the Company has decided to restate certain previously filed financial statements and has not yet filed with the SEC its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2019 or its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Delinquent Filings"). In connection with the pending restatement, independent legal and accounting advisors are conducting an internal investigation into the Company's revenue recognition practices. The Company is unable to file the Delinquent Filings before the independent investigation and the ongoing accounting evaluation are completed. As a result, on November 13, 2019 and March 18, 2020, the Company had received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that, unless the Company timely requested a hearing before the Panel, the Company's common stock would be subject to suspension and delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
The Company is continuing its work on the Restatement Process and expects to complete this process and file all its restated financial information and the Delinquent Filings on or before October 30, 2020.
"We are appreciative of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel's decision to grant us our requested extension for continued listing on Nasdaq. The management team and Board of Directors have placed the highest priority on our continued listing, and we want to assure all stakeholders that we continue to work diligently to complete the restatement," said Bart Weijermars, Interim CEO of Pareteum.
