SUFFERN, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuroenhancement Lab, Inc., a neuromodulation company headquartered in Suffern, NY, announced today that Parisa Khosropour Joined its Advisory Board.
As a pioneer in neuromodulation, Neuroenhancement Lab is the first company to develop technology for transplanting mental state™ from one person to another.
"We are very pleased to welcome Parisa to our advisory board," said Dr. Alexander Poltorak, Neuroenhancement Lab's Founder and President. "She brings a wealth of industry experience that will be of great value to our company."
Parisa Khosropour is a Senior Life Science Executive with over 25 years of a progressive career distinguished by architecting and executing strategies within the HealthCare and Life Sciences industries. In 2014, Ms. Khosropour was appointed Division President of Transplant Diagnostics at Thermo Fisher Scientific Prior to this appointment, Ms. Khosropour held several technical, operational, and business leadership positions within Thermo Fisher Scientific, including Vice President/General Manager of Clinical Diagnostics Business from 2007 to 2012. During her tenure, her businesses successfully launched and commercialized dozens of new products in the Clinical diagnostics segment, including transplant diagnostics. Ms. Khosropour retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2019. However, she continues to stay connected with the Diagnostics, MedTech/ Medical device community as a startup advisor and investor.
"I have dedicated my career to improving the lives of patients through innovation," said Parisa khosropour. "I am delighted to join the Advisory Board of Neuroenhancement Labs, utilizing cutting edge technology for the treatment of neurologic diseases."
About Neuroenhancement Lab, Inc.
Neuroenhancement Lab, Inc. is a neuromodulation company developing pioneering technology for transplanting mental states™ from one person to another (or the same person at a different time). Mental states are represented in the brain by their neural correlates—brainwaves. Transplanting a mental state from a donor to a recipient entails recording brainwaves of the donor while in a desired mental state and then stimulating the brain of the recipient with a waveform extracted from the donor's brainwaves to induce the desired mental state. The first application the company is working on the treatment of insomnia by entraining a patient's brain with stimuli modulated with a waveform derived from endogenous brainwaves of the sleeping donor. This technology is the subject of numerous patent applications. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.NeuroenhancementLab.com or visit us on social media at http://www.linkedin.com/company/neuroenhancement-lab, http://www.facebook.com/NeuroenhancementLab, or http://twitter.com/llc_lab.
