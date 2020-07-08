BURLINGTON, ON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - servicePath today announced that Park Place Technologies, the global leader in Digital Infrastructure Management, selected servicePath's CPQ+ to support its growth strategy. With servicePath, Park Place Technologies enhances its ability to serve its 17,000 customers across the globe with a best-in-breed solution for its quote to cash process that will provide advanced sales automation which will increase responsiveness and customer satisfaction
"We chose servicePath because of their knowledge, expertise and robust technology platform in the Technology service provider space. servicePath helps us to achieve a high level of service for our clients. The Platform has enterprise features and scalability built-in. Michael Cantor, CIO Park Place Technologies
"In business today, the only constant is change and the rate of change is increasing. servicePath is architected so that it can embrace change and be easily modified by the business user. The impact is that the business side, not IT, can launch and modify new solutions quickly to keep up with the new demands of customers and markets.," said Mike Molson of servicePath.
"Park Place continues to create new products rapidly, so it was imperative that we find a platform that helps integrate the sales organizations and product portfolios to accelerate the new cross sell opportunities for the business," said Michael Cantor, CIO, Park Place Technologies.
servicePath's unique technology platform addresses the challenges specific to technology and IT service providers, enabling increased market adaptability, business agility and service differentiation. Park Place Technologies works with servicePath on a global level, empowering the organization to manage the most complex client portfolios around the world.
For more information about servicePath solutions visit http://www.servicepath.co.
About servicePath CPQ
servicePath is on a mission to provide our customers with the smoothest, most comprehensive CPQ software experience possible for technology companies. Our CPQ+ platform handles complex pricing models, multi-step approval processes, and complex technology+service configurations. servicePath clients have shortened proposal times by as much as 90% and reduced their financial risk by millions of dollars. The company serves clients in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. servicePath helps drive good revenue faster.
About Park Place Technologies
Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Our network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center. For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.