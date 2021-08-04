BOSTON , Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parkaze, the parking software startup for residential and commercial real estate, and HqO, the premier end-to-end tenant experience provider for office buildings, have partnered to deliver a safe tenant parking experience for the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry. The integration of Parkaze's platform with the HqOs Tenant Experience Platform brings together unparalleled parking management and enriched tenant experiences that enable CRE owners and operators to offer an omni-channel digital experience for tenants.
"Effective parking and transit solutions like Parkaze are core elements to a tenant's daily office experience," said Reid Snyder, HqO's Head of Partnerships. "With the return to the office, asset owners and operators are eager to deliver a seamless and confident experience to their customers – and often that starts with their commute before they get into the building."
"This partnership is a great opportunity to make our platform available to the many property managers within HqO's tenant ecosystem," said Amal Radhakrishnan, Parkaze's CEO, and co-founder. "We are excited to lend our hands and learn from each other while improving the overall tenant experience by tackling problems around commute and parking."
About Parkaze -
Parkaze is a Boston-based parking management platform that provides software services to residential and commercial tenants and property managers. Through the company's platform, property managers can seamlessly manage and monetize day-time, overnight, resident, and visitor parking at their buildings, as well as process monthly and seasonal permits. The tenants get a modern platform to book, print passes at home, and share parking within the communities where they live or work. To learn more about Parkaze, visit http://www.parkaze.com.
About HqO -
The world's leading commercial real estate firms count on HqO to help them deliver a state-of-the-art tenant experience within their properties. Active in over 150 million square feet in 8 countries, HqO is known for its tenant experience platform comprised of an award-winning tenant app, analytics suite, and partner marketplace. Their solutions put experiences and a sense of community directly into the tenants' hands while helping property owners uncover insights and take intelligent action to differentiate their assets. For more information, visit http://www.hqo.com.
Media Contact
Amal Radhakrishnan, Parkaze, Inc., +1 (617) 515-3172, amal@parkaze.com
SOURCE Parkaze, Inc.