LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., today announced a partnership with the City of Little Rock, Arkansas, to implement the company's smart mobility app at approximately 1,400 on-street parking spaces around the city. With the recent COVID-19 crisis, many city leaders are encouraging residents to use the app versus the meter to prevent the spread of the virus.
This marks ParkMobile's first entry into the "The Natural State," following expansion into cities throughout the region including St. Louis, Missouri, Memphis, Tennessee, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"As we navigate this uncertain time, we want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus and maintain everyone's health and safety," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "As ParkMobile's reach expands and integrates with more cities, we are seeing a rise in contactless payments for parking. We are thrilled that the people of Little Rock will now have this option as well."
Within the ParkMobile app, users are able to quickly create an account and register multiple vehicles. When parking, users can simply enter the zone/space number found on nearby signage, set duration of time they want to park, and touch the "Start Parking" button to begin their session. From their devices, ParkMobile lets customers pay for parking on-the-go and, if available based on city parking requirements, users are also able to add time to their parking sessions right from the app rather than having to go back to the meter.
"We're committed to supporting the efficient and safe movement of daily traffic in our city, and ParkMobile enhances that mission by providing customers with contactless payments," says Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell. "Residents and visitors can now more easily travel downtown, whether for work or to explore Little Rock's landmarks and attractions."
ParkMobile is a free app available for iPhone and Android devices, and users can additionally register on parkmobile.io. Stickers and signage will be posted around Little Rock to provide information to drivers on how to pay for parking using the new app.
As the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country, the ParkMobile app is used over 60 million times per year by 18 million people in over 400 U.S. cities. Nationwide availability enables more consumers to use the same parking app at home or while traveling in other ParkMobile markets. That coupled with an intuitive app experience, ParkMobile now ranks #3 in the navigation category of the app store, behind only Google Maps and Waze.
About ParkMobile
ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.
