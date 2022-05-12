37% of US internet households now have a smart home device and an average of 16 connected devices
DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates is hosting sessions on May 18 focused on "Building the Whole Connected Home," the day's theme for the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference, featuring executives from Alarm.com, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, and more. The full conference takes place on May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, with sessions addressing the expanding role of the connected home in industries such as insurance, energy, and home security. The research firm reports 37% of US internet households have a smart home device and the average household has 16 connected devices overall.
"Integration will be key, and CONNECTIONS™ will examine the full range of industries at play in the connected home," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Our sessions on Wednesday, May 18, cover health, energy, security, and connected entertainment, always with an eye to the consumer and how technology impacts each life stage."
May 18 sessions:
- Life Stages and the Role of Technology
- Bringing New Value: Growing Role of Smart Home Platforms
- Paradigm Shift: Smart Home and the Future of Energy
- New Era of Home Security
- Insurance and Smart Products: Fire and Water Solutions
- Protecting Consumers at Home: Security and Privacy Matters
- Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home
- Seniors, Caregivers, and Tech Services: A Growing Opportunity
- Connected Entertainment and Smart Home: Whole-Home Experiences
Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com, will deliver the first keynote, and Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America, will discuss "The Future of the Smart Home."
Session speakers:
- Jeff Bales, Sr. Director Business Development & Sales, Notion, a Comcast Company
- Erik J. Bernal, CEO, Elite Water Systems
- Joel Berntsen, VP, Strategy and Partnerships, Vutility
- Kent Dickson, GM, IoT Platforms & Services, Yonomi/Allegion
- Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls
- Molly Doyle, Chief Product Officer, Quil Health
- Jeff Elbaum, VP, Global Sales, Iris Powered by Generali
- Scott Ford, CEO, Pepper IoT
- Karen Gough, VP, Sales, Span.io
- Marty Hebert, Head, Security Sales & Strategy, RapidSOS
- David Jurgens, VP Strategic Alliances, SAM Seamless Network
- Mitch Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance
- Michael Lee, CEO, Octopus Energy
- Jay Lent, Director, Business Development, North America, Tuya Smart
- Josh Lunsford, Executive Director, Strategy, Cox Communities
- Dave Mayne, Chief Revenue Officer, Alula
- Jeff Morrison, Senior Director, Multifamily Sales, Brivo
- Lainie Muller, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com
- Bill Nicholson, Managing Director, Rutestock LLC
- Paul Palmer, VP Service Provider Business, F-Secure
- Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems
- Sai Reddy, CEO, CamerEye
- Andreas Rudyk, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Smartfrog & Canary
- Akash Sah, Chief Procurement Officer, Brinks Home
- Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa
- Bob Scaglione, VP, Business Development, Support.com
- Bill Scheffler, VP, Business Development ULE, DSP Group/Synaptics
- Katherine Schieltz, Senior Manager, Innovation and Product Development, Constellation
- Heather Sellar, Director, Sales and Business Development, Essence
- Chad Shepler, COO, StoryBuilt
- Brett Sobol, Sr. Growth Initiatives Lead, Hippo
- Jen Theobald, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Rapid Response Monitoring
- Razvan Todor, Sr. Director Product Management, Bitdefender
- Brad Wills, Director: Strategic Customers & Programs, Schneider Electric
About CONNECTIONS™
CONNECTIONS™ features multiple sessions focused on smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions. www.connectionsconference.com
