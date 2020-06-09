DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will join industry experts from Vlocity, Salesforce, and Accenture for the upcoming webinar discussion "Subscriber Lifecycle Management vs. Subscriber Billing" on June 11. The research firm's latest data from its Q1 2020 survey of 10,000 US broadband households shows overall video viewing grew by a dramatic 45% from Q3 2018 to Q1 2020, with a continued rise in transactional (TVOD) services. TVOD service use doubled from 7% in Q3 2018 to 14% in Q1 2020.
Hosted Thursday, June 11, 11:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM CT / 8:30 AM PDT, the webinar features insights on subscriber lifecycle management versus billing systems and the impact on the OTT service market. Parks Associates will share the following market insights:
- Subscription dominates entertainment, but TVOD is on the rise. How do successful billing approaches differ by business model?
- What does a typical consumer journey look like in the video services space, and how can subscriber management platforms keep viewers engaged?
- With distribution points expanding and aggregation services growing, who owns the viewer and who manages billing?
This webinar includes insights from the following panelists:
- Christopher Dean, VP & GM, Media and Entertainment, Vlocity
- Brice Rey-Herme, Managing Director – CPQ Practice Lead (West), Accenture
- Dr. Jennifer Kent, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates
- Pascal Yammine, General Manager, Salesforce CPQ & Billing
"There are more than 200 OTT services in the US alone, and many struggle to grow after launch," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "Subscriber management platforms are one factor that can impact how video services expand beyond early growth stage. There are so many new opportunities to be able to capture the consumer with billing management, personalization features, and continuous interaction."
To register, visit "Subscriber Lifecycle Management vs. Subscriber Billing." To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Ulpino at 241349@email4pr.com, 972.996.0233.
