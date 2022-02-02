TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PARSIQ has announced their blockchain monitoring infrastructure will be integrated as a key component of DeFi aggregator, Plena Finance.
Plena Finance is a mobile-first application which gives users one-stop access to decentralized finance. This includes staking token, on-ramping fiat, yield farming, engaging in governance activity, lending and borrowing digital assets, social trading, and utilizing NFT marketplaces.
PARSIQ infrastructure plays a key role in empowering Plena Finance users with real-time monitoring technology. Using PARSIQ, users will have immediate access to activity on the blockchain. This will allow seamless notification to users about each and every transaction made and up to date information relevant to their interests and goals.
Speaking about the integration, PARSIQ CEO Tom Tirman said:
"Plena are simplifying Decentralized Finance services so they're accessible far beyond the crypto-native community – a move we think could not come sooner.
We're very excited that PARSIQ will empower the next generation of on-boarded DeFi users to utilize real-time blockchain data in their decision making. Plena Finance is on a mission to fulfill the promise of DeFi as accessible, convenient and practical, and we're pleased to support them on this journey."
Commenting on the partnership, Co-Founder and CEO of Plena Finance Sparsh Jhamb said:
"PARSIQ is a company that provides powerful tools which lets anyone build and organize workflow applications which react real-time to events taking place on-chain.
This partnership excites us because PARSIQ will assist us in empowering DeFi users and also on-board more people into the space with the real-time blockchain data solution they offer. To put it plainly, with the help of PARSIQ, we'll be bridging the on-chain world to our users off-chain."
By using PARSIQ's technolgy, Plena will be able to create a state of the art data aggregation system. In doing so, their platform will be optimally suited to simplify the complex services that they promise their users. With the support of PARSIQ, Plena will render the world of DeFi more accessible, more manageable, and more profitable for users.
About Plena Finance
Plena is a unique DeFi ecosystem, a robust infrastructure paired with the most exciting marketplaces, opportunities, and product synergies! Plena is made with love for today's mobile-first generation.
About PARSIQ
PARSIQ is a blockchain monitoring and workflow automation platform connecting on-chain and off-chain applications in real-time, providing transaction notifications for end-users. With PARSIQ you can connect blockchain activity to off-chain apps and devices, monitor and secure DeFi applications, and build custom event triggers and power real-time automations.
Media Contact
Anastasia Shcherbina, PARSIQ, +7 9520002322, anastasia@parsiq.net
SOURCE PARSIQ